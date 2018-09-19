Fmr LLC Acquires 1,578,770 Shares of Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,536,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578,770 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Symantec were worth $93,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,628,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145,704 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. increased its position in Symantec by 21.6% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,563 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Symantec by 59.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,116,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,620 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Symantec by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,087,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,213,000 after buying an additional 287,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Symantec by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,639,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 57,357 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYMC opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Symantec Co. has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Symantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Symantec from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Symantec from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

