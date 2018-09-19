Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) PT Set at $56.00 by MKM Partners

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) has been given a $56.00 price objective by analysts at MKM Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of FLR traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,646. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 9.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 10.6% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 15.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor Co. (NEW)

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

