Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.38.

A number of research firms have commented on FLXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXN. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,023,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,511,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,057,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,829,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,498. The company has a market cap of $783.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.72. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

