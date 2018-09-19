Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.38.
A number of research firms have commented on FLXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th.
In related news, insider Neil Bodick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,253,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,498. The company has a market cap of $783.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.72. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.
About Flexion Therapeutics
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.
Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.