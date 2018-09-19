Flex Ltd (FLEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st.

In related news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 49,217 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $713,646.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 821,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,909,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 10,576 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $153,352.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,798 shares in the company, valued at $910,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,916 shares of company stock worth $8,915,939 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,757,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,242,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flex by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,328,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after acquiring an additional 774,875 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Flex by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 10,696,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,932,000 after acquiring an additional 732,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 122,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,577. Flex has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Flex had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Flex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

