Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (FLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd alerts:

FLC stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.