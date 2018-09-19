Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 19,937.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,324,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,472 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,311,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 270.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,383,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,657,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $815,722,000 after purchasing an additional 694,700 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA opened at $220.05 on Wednesday. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $137.75 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,826,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mastercard to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

