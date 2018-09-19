First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,257 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,257 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MAXIMUS were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in MAXIMUS by 426.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Russell A. Beliveau sold 1,000 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $61,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Lederer sold 7,500 shares of MAXIMUS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $480,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.27 and a 12-month high of $72.71.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $597.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MAXIMUS declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

