First Trust Advisors LP Has $987,000 Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,213 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Home Bancorp worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 13.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 22,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.73 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 10.63%. equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.