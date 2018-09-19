First Trust Advisors LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 183.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 95.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,480,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,404 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 8.1% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 13,322,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at about $12,905,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,927,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,747,000 after acquiring an additional 711,793 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.38. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.37%. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is 168.89%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

