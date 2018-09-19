First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 3,970 Shares of SP Plus Corp (SP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 26.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 61.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $856.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.06%. equities research analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Hagerman sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $153,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $36,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

