First Republic Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.04.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total transaction of $405,875.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $6,384,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,474,140.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,720. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $191.88 on Wednesday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $110.17 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $631.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.