First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

INBK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,906. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. research analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $77,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Internet Bancorp stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,942 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.39% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

