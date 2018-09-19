Finisar Co. (FNSR) Receives $23.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.83.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Finisar to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered Finisar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Finisar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finisar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Finisar to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th.
In other Finisar news, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 30,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $513,233.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,403,387.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $769,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 483,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,883.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,033 shares of company stock worth $2,299,466. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.38. Finisar has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.41.
Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.77 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Finisar
Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.
