Financial Review: Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) versus The Competition

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE: BEDU) is one of 43 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bright Scholar Education Holdngs to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 14.37% 12.61% 7.75% Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Competitors -10.05% -24.81% -4.90%

13.2% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ peers have a beta of 0.39, indicating that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdngs 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Competitors 176 720 802 25 2.39

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.05%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 28.07%. Given Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bright Scholar Education Holdngs and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdngs $201.61 million $26.11 million 46.56 Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Competitors $505.28 million $24.86 million 11.01

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdngs. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of May 31, 2018, it had a network of 67 schools with approximately 35,275 students. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

