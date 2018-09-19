Financial Contrast: WMIH (WMIH) vs. The Competition

WMIH (NASDAQ: WMIH) is one of 30 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare WMIH to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get WMIH alerts:

This table compares WMIH and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WMIH 229.93% 18.08% 3.40% WMIH Competitors 12.06% -58.79% -6.91%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for WMIH and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WMIH 2 0 3 0 2.20 WMIH Competitors 188 773 1012 48 2.46

WMIH currently has a consensus price target of $1.66, indicating a potential upside of 18.57%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 14.09%. Given WMIH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WMIH is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of WMIH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of WMIH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WMIH and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WMIH $7.89 million $25.88 million 140.00 WMIH Competitors $4.31 billion $615.35 million 18.21

WMIH’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WMIH. WMIH is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

WMIH has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WMIH’s rivals have a beta of 1.43, suggesting that their average share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WMIH rivals beat WMIH on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About WMIH

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for WMIH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WMIH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.