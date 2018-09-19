Financial Contrast: Virtra (VTSI) and Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Virtra (NYSE: LYV) and Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virtra and Live Nation Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtra 0 0 2 0 3.00 Live Nation Entertainment 0 1 9 0 2.90

Virtra presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus target price of $56.01, indicating a potential upside of 4.36%. Given Virtra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtra is more favorable than Live Nation Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtra and Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtra $15.65 million 2.70 $2.05 million N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion 1.09 -$97.64 million ($0.48) -111.81

Virtra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Live Nation Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Virtra and Live Nation Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtra 14.42% N/A N/A Live Nation Entertainment -0.35% -2.49% -0.43%

Volatility & Risk

Virtra has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtra beats Live Nation Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtra

VirTra, Inc., formerly VirTra Systems, Inc., is engaged in the sale and development of judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. The Company sells simulators and related products around the world through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. Its products include V-300 Simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen with video capability for simulation training; V-180 Simulator, a 180 degree screen with video capability; V-100 Simulator, a single-screen-based simulator system; V-ST Simulator, a single screen simulated shooting range simulator with the ability to scale to multiple screens; V-Author Software, which allows users to create, edit and train with content specific to agency’s objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons, and Return Fire Device, a Threat-Fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or leased 115 entertainment venues and 140 other facilities in North America; and 35 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

