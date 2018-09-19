Financial Contrast: Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) versus Sphere 3D (ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: LTRPA) and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

15.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sphere 3D and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A 1 0 0 0 1.00

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Given Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -30.27% -101.80% -11.69% Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A -28.77% 32.78% 22.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $81.52 million 0.05 -$26.18 million N/A N/A Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A $1.57 billion 0.70 -$397.00 million N/A N/A

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A beats Sphere 3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers RDX removable disk systems that provide scalability, centralized management, encryption and duplication, and reliability for backup, archive, data interchange, and disaster recovery; G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; and Glassware Open Virtual Appliance and Open Virtual Format products. It also provides HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. In addition, the company offers SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as linear tape file system solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the RDX, Glassware 2.0, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, NEO, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform user-generated reviews and opinions about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants worldwide; and enables people plan and book a trip. The company manages and operates 20 other travel media brands, providing travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; offers click-based advertising and display-based advertising services; and provides subscription-based advertising products to hotels, B&Bs, and other specialty lodging properties. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. In addition, the company supplier costumes, accessories, seasonal décor, and party supplies Celebrate Express Websites; and provides vacation rental services through various Websites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.