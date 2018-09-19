Financial Comparison: Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) versus Matson (MATX)

Matson (NASDAQ: GOGL) and Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Get Matson alerts:

Matson pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Golden Ocean Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Matson pays out 47.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golden Ocean Group pays out -2,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Matson has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Golden Ocean Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Matson has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Ocean Group has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Matson and Golden Ocean Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matson 0 2 3 0 2.60 Golden Ocean Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Matson currently has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.66%. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 19.43%. Given Golden Ocean Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Ocean Group is more favorable than Matson.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Matson and Golden Ocean Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matson $2.05 billion 0.79 $232.00 million $1.78 21.21 Golden Ocean Group $460.02 million 2.93 -$2.34 million ($0.02) -467.50

Matson has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Ocean Group. Golden Ocean Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Matson and Golden Ocean Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matson 11.64% 14.40% 4.09% Golden Ocean Group 9.34% 3.71% 1.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.5% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Golden Ocean Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Matson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Matson beats Golden Ocean Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California, and various islands in the South Pacific, as well as Okinawa, Japan; and provides container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services Hawaiian islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. In addition, it offers ship management services. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation brokerage services, including domestic and international rail intermodal, long-haul and regional highway trucking, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight services; less-than-container load forwarding services; warehousing and distribution services; and supply chain management services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of March 20, 2018, it owned 68 dry bulk vessels, as well as had 10 chartered-in vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.