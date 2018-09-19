Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 112,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 24.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

In other news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,329.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $89.31 and a one year high of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.