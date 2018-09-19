Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Holdings Trimmed by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FNF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent B. Bickett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,131. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

