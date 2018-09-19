Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Holdings Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 167,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 31,765 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 76,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 17th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 43,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,727,244.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 55,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $2,063,265.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,327 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,131. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, technology, and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including collection and trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

