FFI (FFI) Shares Up 11.7%

FFI Holdings PLC (LON:FFI) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 812,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,195% from the average session volume of 11,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FFI in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

FFI Company Profile (LON:FFI)

FFI Holdings PLC provides completion contracts to the entertainment industry for films, television, mini-series, and streaming products worldwide. The company offers the financiers of film and television productions with contracts that such productions will be completed on time, on budget, and to a basic pre-agreed specification.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for FFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.