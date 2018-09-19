Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 7,897 Shares of Terex Co. (TEX)

Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.06% of Terex worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Terex by 3,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 155,159 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Terex by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 16,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $669,476.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Filipov sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $269,191.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,313 shares of company stock worth $52,641 and sold 72,582 shares worth $2,892,837. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 2.91%. equities research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEX. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group set a $52.00 target price on Terex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. ValuEngine cut Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Terex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

