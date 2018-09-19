FB Financial (FBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $43.97 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.34 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 20.27%. equities analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 70.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in FB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 62.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 41.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.