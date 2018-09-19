Farmers National Bank Buys New Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 518.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,203,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 4,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $390,397.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,955 shares of company stock valued at $28,384,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.15.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

