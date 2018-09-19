Farmers National Bank Buys 2,662 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 84,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $7,848,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, EVP Harriet K. Harty sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $1,039,618.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,386,208 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $101.15 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $88.29 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Allstate from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Allstate from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

