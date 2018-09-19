FantasyGold (FGC) Market Cap Hits $419,185.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 19th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $419,185.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00270999 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00151144 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.06816759 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008329 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 9,972,603 coins and its circulating supply is 9,591,652 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is FantasyGold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.