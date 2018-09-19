Falcon Oil & Gas (FO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.26

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:FO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 241750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, Hungary, South Africa, and Canada. It holds interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1.4 million net acres in the Beetaloo Basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

