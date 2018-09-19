Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 43.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 224.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,642,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $351.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.66.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.