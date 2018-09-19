Evonik Industries (EVK) PT Set at €40.00 by Baader Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €40.00 ($46.51) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.90 ($40.58).

FRA EVK opened at €32.07 ($37.29) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

