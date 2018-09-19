Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Stock Price Up -0.9%

Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.85. 12,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 150,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPM. UBS Group upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Johnson Rice downgraded Evolution Petroleum from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 35.03%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Jvl sold 256,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $2,608,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Joe sold 12,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $148,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 642,117 shares of company stock valued at $6,508,675.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 615.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $182,000.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

