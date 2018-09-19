Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 72.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,633,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after buying an additional 687,893 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,469,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,973,000 after buying an additional 360,206 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 458,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 834,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Thomas Peterson III sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Williams sold 47,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,610. 4.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

EVH stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Evolent Health Inc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $144.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

