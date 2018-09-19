Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,085,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,349,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,412 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 53.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,984,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,822,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,459,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,610 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.5% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,772,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,508,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,642,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,965 shares during the last quarter. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

NYSE:XOM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

