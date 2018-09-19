Etsy (ETSY) Trading Down 5.2%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) was down 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.51 and last traded at $50.10. Approximately 6,549,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 2,706,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Etsy to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Etsy had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $132.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,654.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa Reiff sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $1,610,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,062 shares of company stock worth $4,834,580. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

