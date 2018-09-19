Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $100.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 6727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELS. ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,567,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the second quarter worth $156,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 23, 2018, we own or have an interest in 410 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,549 sites.

