Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 19th (APH, BLT, DGE, JDW, KGF, MLNX, MRTN, MTEM, MXCYY, MZDAY)

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Diageo (LON:DGE)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF) had its sector performer rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based, interconnect products to world-class server, storage, and infrastructure OEMs servicing Fortune 500 data centers, the world’s most powerful supercomputers, and mission critical embedded applications. The company’s Virtual Protocol Interconnect enables standard communication protocols to operate over any converged network (InfiniBand, Ethernet, Data Center Ethernet) with the same software solution. Utilizing proven networking, clustering, storage, virtualization and RDMA acceleration engines, VPI optimizes application performance, power consumption, workload agility, and total system efficiency while future-proofing IT infrastructure. “

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

MAZDA Mtr Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

PureCircle (LON:PURE) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 325 ($4.23) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 390 ($5.08).

Skinbiotherapeutics (LON:SBTX) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

