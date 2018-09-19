Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 19th (APOG, BARC, BLDP, BRO, CCRN, CEC1, DRI, FLR, GIS, GOV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 19th:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was given a $48.00 target price by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price lowered by Investec from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.87). Investec currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)

was given a $6.00 target price by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was given a $27.00 target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was given a $13.00 target price by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ceconomy AG Preference Shares (ETR:CEC1) was given a €7.70 ($8.95) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) was given a €61.00 ($70.93) target price by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was given a $56.00 price target by analysts at MKM Partners. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was given a $47.00 price target by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was given a $25.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $50.00. They currently have a weight rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was given a $70.00 price target by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $125.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $360.00 to $420.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) was given a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RWE (FRA:RWE) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 900 ($11.72) to GBX 925 ($12.05). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) was given a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

