Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ramaco Resources Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (METC)

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.15%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on METC. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.53. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $870,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 26.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

