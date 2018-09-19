EOS (EOS) Price Hits $5.25 on Top Exchanges

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. EOS has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $623.48 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $5.25 or 0.00081900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, EXX and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000698 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000140 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,006,245,120 coins and its circulating supply is 906,245,118 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

EOS can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges.

