Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,927 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 123,909 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $88.08.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $519,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,431.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $1,951,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,740 shares of company stock worth $13,427,791 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. BidaskClub raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NetApp from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on NetApp from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

