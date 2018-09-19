Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in MEDNAX Inc (MD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,662,000 after buying an additional 245,301 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 4,508,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,828,000 after buying an additional 397,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,299,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after buying an additional 41,088 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,182,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,481,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,955,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,794,000 after buying an additional 77,528 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MEDNAX Inc has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. MEDNAX had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $915.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that MEDNAX Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, insider John C. Pepia sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $168,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,530.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on shares of MEDNAX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MEDNAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services.

