Entegris (ENTG) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entegris from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Entegris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.40. Entegris has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,256.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 14,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $504,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,095. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

