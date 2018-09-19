Engine 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $287,361.00 (EGCC)

Engine (CURRENCY:EGCC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Engine token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX. In the last week, Engine has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Engine has a total market cap of $0.00 and $287,361.00 worth of Engine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Engine alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000309 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00265229 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00149557 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.28 or 0.06496190 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Engine Token Profile

Engine’s genesis date was February 1st, 2018. Engine’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Engine is www.egcchain.com . Engine’s official Twitter account is @enginechainegcc

Buying and Selling Engine

Engine can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinnest and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Engine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Engine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Engine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Engine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.