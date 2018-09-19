Engaged Capital LLC Acquires 3,470,211 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (BW)

Engaged Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) by 255.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,828,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,470,211 shares during the period. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises accounts for about 1.4% of Engaged Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Engaged Capital LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BW. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 203.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 175.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Power segment offers boiler cleaning and material handling equipment; and supercritical, subcritical, fluidized bed, chemical recovery, industrial power, package, and waste heat boilers, as well as heat recovery steam generators.

