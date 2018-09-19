Energen Co. (EGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. National Alliance Securities cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Energen in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th.

In other news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 375,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $25,415,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 225,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,377,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth $124,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth $188,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth $196,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energen during the second quarter worth $204,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energen stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 109.15 and a beta of 1.44. Energen has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $82.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. equities analysts anticipate that Energen will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

