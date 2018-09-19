Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (EEQ) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
EEQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Enbridge Energy Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd.
Enbridge Energy Management stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. 28,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,504. Enbridge Energy Management has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.23.
Enbridge Energy Management Company Profile
Enbridge Energy Management, LLC, through its limited partner interests in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P., owns and operates a portfolio of crude oil transportation systems in the United States. Its principal crude oil system is the pipeline transporter of oil production from western Canada and the North Dakota Bakken formation.
