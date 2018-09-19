Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,686 shares during the period. Editas Medicine makes up approximately 3.4% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Editas Medicine worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Editas Medicine by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Editas Medicine by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Editas Medicine by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Editas Medicine by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine Inc has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 14.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 623.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.27%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $246,240.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vickesh Myer sold 3,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,435. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

