Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,645 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $712,624,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,772,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,836,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,682,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,695,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $107.88 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $108.03.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

