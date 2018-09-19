Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 10,110 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 227.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.9% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

