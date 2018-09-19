EggCoin (EGG) Price Hits $0.0096 on Top Exchanges

EggCoin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last seven days, EggCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One EggCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. EggCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EggCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007218 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00025856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00270564 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000310 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002060 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001136 BTC.

About EggCoin

EggCoin (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015.

EggCoin Coin Trading

EggCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EggCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EggCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EggCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

